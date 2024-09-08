UAE: 2 dead, 3 injured after roof of Sharjah school under construction collapses

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 9:08 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 9:47 PM

Two workers died and three others were injured after the roof of a school under construction in Kalba City in Sharjah collapsed, Sharjah Police said on Sunday, September 8.

Colonel Dr. Ali Al-Khamoudi, the director of the Eastern Region Police Department, stated that upon receiving the report this afternoon, the response teams acted swiftly to provide first aid to the injured individuals, who were of Arab and Asian nationalities. The injuries varied from mild to moderate.

The body of the two dead workers were evacuated from the scene of the accident.

The police said all specialised teams moved to the scene of the incident, including Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, Kalba Comprehensive Police Station, Crime Scene Team, National Ambulance and Kalbaa City Municipality.

The specialised teams have fully cleared the site and administered first aid to the injured before transporting them to the hospital, Al-Hamoudi mentioned.