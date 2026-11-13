UAE announces 2-day National Day break for private sector employees

UAE residents are in for the last big holiday of the year, with private sector employees set to get two days off for UAE National Day this year.

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has confirmed that private-sector employees will get December 2 and 3 off for the occasion. On Friday, November 13, authorities announced a three-day holiday for the public sector.

For a longer break, UAE residents can take an annual leave on Friday, December 4, making it a 5-day long break with the weekend.

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The UAE National celebrations, called Eid Al Etihad, are held on December 2, marking the day when all seven emirates came together in a union.

The phrase Eid Al Etihad literally means Celebration of the Union. It’s not a new name — it’s actually a return to the authentic Arabic title that the nation’s founders used to describe this day, Khaleej Times earlier reported.

UAE's transferable holiday rule

According to a UAE law passed in 2025, some public holidays are transferable.

This means that if they fall mid-week, they can be moved to the beginning or end of the week so residents can get a longer continuous break with the weekend.

Last year, the UAE ‘transferred’ its Eid Al Etihad public holiday for the first time, allowing residents to enjoy an extended four-day weekend for UAE National Day.

The National Day holidays in 2025 were initially scheduled for December 2 and 3 (Tuesday and Wednesday), but were officially moved to December 1 and 2 (Monday and Tuesday). This resulted in a longer break for residents who follow the Saturday–Sunday weekend, giving them time off from November 29 to December 2.

Eid Al Etihad brings families and communities together across generations to celebrate the UAE's shared identity and heritage. The occasion honours the country's resilient past, celebrates its progress and looks ahead to a promising future.

This year's celebrations will focus on the families, generations and communities that have shaped the country's journey over the past 55 years, highlighting the shared values, traditions and experiences that connect people across the Emirates.

This year, the UAE celebrated the Year of Family — putting the spotlight on the importance of preserving family cohesion and strong familial relations.

The move aims to promote the goals of the National Agenda for growth of Emirati families, in addition to consolidating the awareness of the UAE's community, citizens and residents.