UAE: 2 arrested for selling nearly 800,000 e-cigarettes without licence in Ajman

The items were found stored in five rooms in the villa

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 1:05 PM

Ajman Police arrested two individuals on charges of trading and storing 797,000 e-cigarettes without a licence.

The General Command of Ajman Police was able to arrest two individuals of Asian nationality on charges of selling and storing huge quantities amounting to 797,555 e-cigarettes without a license, with tax evasion.


Upon searching the place, 797,555 electronic cigarettes were found stored in five rooms in the villa, bearing the trademarks of hundreds of electronic cigarette manufacturing companies. The accused, Asian nationals (M. Sh. N) in his 40s and (M. Sh. H) in his 30s, were arrested. They were arrested and referred to the Federal Prosecution for tax evasion crimes.

More to follow


Web Desk

