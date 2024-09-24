UAE: 19-year-old racer battling diabetes hopes to compete on F1 tracks

Matar Almheiri (Photo: Supplied)

Living with Type 1 diabetes presents unique challenges, especially for athletes who push their bodies to the limit. Yet, 19-year-old Emirati racing sensation Matar Almheiri exemplifies resilience and determination as he sets his sights on conquering the tracks, aiming for a spot in Formula 1 and competing in 24-hour endurance races.

Diagnosed with diabetes at just 12, he felt responsible for his health, especially during intense physical activities like racing. The young Emirati started karting four years ago.

"This year, in April, I got to test a single-seater Formula 4 car, and I have never looked back. I always monitor my glucose levels before training sessions, and I set my insulin pump to specific settings to keep my glucose stable throughout," he told Khaleej Times.

The autoimmune condition occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, leading to high blood sugar levels. Symptoms include unexplained weight loss, excessive thirst, and fatigue. If untreated, it can result in diabetic ketoacidosis, a severe condition that be life-threatening. These symptoms develop rapidly, especially in young people, according to doctors.

'Felt like someone was punching me'

Almheiri's condition first came up during a family vacation, when a painful sensation in his stomach made him uneasy. "It felt like someone was punching me," he recalled, noting despite his family's initial attempts to soothe him with Panadol, the pain persisted.

As days passed, he realised something was wrong, as he constantly reached for water, constantly moving from his bed to the fridge and back.

Concern surrounded him as his family noticed his excessive thirst and dramatic weight loss. "The only thing that worried them was how much water I was consuming — I was barely leaving my bed," he added.

When the diagnosis came, Almheiri was calm. "I wasn't scared; I knew I could handle it. I was grateful it was me and not my siblings."

Proactive approach

"For an athlete like me, maintaining stable blood sugar levels is vital," Almheiri said, adding: "A sudden drop can leave you shaking and unable to focus."

His proactive approach includes a balanced diet and carefully regulating his insulin pump to prevent drops in blood sugar during training.