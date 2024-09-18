UAE: 1,818 private companies violated Emiratisation laws since second half of 2022

The two-week campaign will see the company’s fertility bus make its way around locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's found 1,818 private establishments that violated Emiratisation laws by employing citizens illegally from mid--2022 until September 17, 2024.
These companies hired 2,784 citizens illegally and were proven to have violated laws by attempting to circumvent targets with fictitious localisation.
A hefty fine of Dh20,000 and Dh500,000 is levied against violating establishments. They are then referred to the Public Prosecution.
The violators are classified within the lowest level in MoHRE's systems. The companies are also asked to pay the required financial contribution along with achieving the actual Emiratisation targets.
Individuals violating Emiratisation laws will have their Nafis benefits ceased, as well as other previous financial benefits.
The authority called on the public to report negative practices that conflict with Emiratisation policies and decisions by contacting the call centre on 600590000 or through the Ministry’s smart application and website.
It also warned it would be dealing with negative practices aimed at evading the fulfilment of Emiratisation obligations in accordance with the law.
