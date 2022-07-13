UAE: 16 companies triple Emiratisation target; to get massive discounts on ministry fees

1,166 Emiratis hired in under one-and-a-half months after requirement came into effect

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 3:48 PM

A group of 16 companies has managed to achieve three times their Emiratisation target that was announced in May. These companies hired 1,166 UAE citizens in under one-and-a-half months after the requirement came into effect.

Firms are required to increase their Emiratisation rates by two per cent annually to reach 10 per cent by 2026.

The 16 companies will receive major incentives from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and will be classified within the ‘first category’. A new system that came into force on June 1 classifies private sector firms into three categories.

Those exceeding government-mandated Emiratisation rates and meeting some other criteria are classified into the first category and get discounts of up to 93 per cent on ministry fees.

Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets has employed 303 UAE citizens, bringing the total number of Emiratis working in the company to 618.

Emirates Gateway Security Services (EGSS) has also employed 113 citizens, bringing the number of Emiratis working in the company to 526.

Teleperformance Middle East Business Services has employed 96 UAE citizens, bringing the total number of Emiratis in the company to 250.

The other companies are: The Orient Insurance, G Forty Two General Trading, IGG Emirates Advanced Training, Halliburton Worldwide Limited, Halcon Systems, Bayanat for Mapping and Surveying Services, Dubai Insurance Company, Azam Recruitment, RAK Ceramics, Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas, Riyadh School, Magic Planet, and Al Ahly Hospital.

As per the categorisation system announced earlier, firms that get the first rating stand to get massive discounts on fees, while those getting the third will need to pay all the fees in full. Firms that get the second category rating will get discounts, too, but the rates won’t be as high as the companies coming under the first.

Discounts apply to a number of services that include two-year work permit issuance and contract renewals.

