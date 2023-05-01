UAE: 1,527 vehicles impounded during major crackdown

Individuals become eligible for end-of-service benefits when their employment ends
The Sharjah Municipality has confiscated 1,527 abandoned vehicles as a part of a major crackdown.
The vehicles were left for a while without being cleaned, affecting the appearance of the city. The action was taken during the 25,294 inspections that were conducted as a part of a crackdown that covered all areas in Sharjah over a period of three months.
Khalifa Bughanim Al Suwaidi, Acting Director of the Control and Inspection Department at Sharjah Municipality, said that the municipality carried out the visits to monitor negative behaviours that harm the general appearance of the emirate and cause inconvenience to the residents. During the same period, the municipality also released 1,461 impounded vehicles after their owners paid the fines, and warned them not to repeat the violations again.
He added that the municipal inspection teams and the municipality's patrols deal with reports quickly, and continue to work around the clock for the comfort and safety of the community.
He explained that these inspections also aim to remove pop-up markets, abandoned vehicles and seize any prohibited materials, as well as control behaviours that negatively affect the individual, society, and the general appearance as a whole.
