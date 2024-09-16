UAE: 12-year-old on bicycle killed in collision with vehicle

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 9:05 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 9:14 PM

A 12-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle, informed the Fujairah Police.

The accident took place on Monday evening in the Al Faseel area of ​​Fujairah.

The boy was taken to the hospital soon after the accident where he was declared dead.