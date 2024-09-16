UAE: 12-year-old on bicycle killed in collision with vehicle

Tourists could seek specialised insurance in home country that includes coverage for their specific health issues, say industry experts
A 12-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle, informed the Fujairah Police.
The accident took place on Monday evening in the Al Faseel area of Fujairah.
The boy was taken to the hospital soon after the accident where he was declared dead.
