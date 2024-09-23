UAE: 11-year-old girl collapses after being bullied on reality show; aunt reveals 'distressing' ordeal

Image used for illustrative purposes.

A family member of an Emirati girl admitted to the ICU after facing relentless bullying has shared with Khaleej Times the child's trauma, revealing how the filming experience was “distressing” to the child, leading to her hospitalisation.

"According to the contract, the parents had to wait outside while the children filmed inside (the studio),” said Aysha Al Shahhi, the girl’s aunt. "Little did they know how horribly she would be treated. The episodes were filmed from August 6 to 11 and aired two weeks ago."

Eleven-year-old Maryam Al Shehhi was bullied while filming a children's design competition show sponsored by a major international fashion retailer. After the programme aired, she faced further ridicule and insults from her friends and classmates, leading to her hospitalisation for over a week.

Known for her outstanding academic performance and high grades, Maryam has been described by many as a polite and talkative individual who actively participates in competitions, including the renowned "Million's Poet for Children."

The shooting process

According to Aysha, Maryam was excited to receive the invitation from the well-known fashion retailer to participate in the show. It was meant to be a kids' competition focused on designing and drawing, and it involved question-and-answer sessions with the participants. However, she said the crew began to instigate ill feelings.

"During the shoot, Maryam was alone in one room while the other participants were together in another,” she said. “The crew asked questions like ‘who doesn’t like Maryam’ and ‘who wants to see Maryam eliminated’, which unfortunately led to bullying.”

The situation escalated as the mothers of the other contestants joined in, labelling Maryam a hypocrite and expressing their opinions on her character.

While Maryam's family chose to remain quiet during her week-long stay in the ICU, the moment the other mothers went live openly bullying her, they felt compelled to speak out. Upon returning to school, she faced relentless bullying from classmates who shared clips from the show, labelling her a hypocrite and a cheater.

Too much to handle

It became too much for the young girl to handle. Aysha described the heartbreaking moment the girl collapsed. "Her blood acidity and sugar levels spiked due to her Type 1 diabetes. She lost 5 kg in just a week," she said.

After her hospital stay, the family decided to keep Maryam away from social media, and the school cooperated, allowing her to pursue distance learning.

Maryam's case has garnered significant attention from UAE citizens and residents, who have strongly criticised the programme for allowing such attacks on a child. In response to the incident, the Emirates Media Council announced that it is actively following up on the bullying situation.

