UAE: 11-year-old girl collapses after being bullied on reality show; aunt reveals 'distressing' ordeal

A family member of an Emirati girl admitted to the ICU after facing relentless bullying has shared with Khaleej Times the child's trauma, revealing how the filming experience was “distressing” to the child, leading to her hospitalisation.
"According to the contract, the parents had to wait outside while the children filmed inside (the studio),” said Aysha Al Shahhi, the girl’s aunt. "Little did they know how horribly she would be treated. The episodes were filmed from August 6 to 11 and aired two weeks ago."
Eleven-year-old Maryam Al Shehhi was bullied while filming a children's design competition show sponsored by a major international fashion retailer. After the programme aired, she faced further ridicule and insults from her friends and classmates, leading to her hospitalisation for over a week.
Known for her outstanding academic performance and high grades, Maryam has been described by many as a polite and talkative individual who actively participates in competitions, including the renowned "Million's Poet for Children."
According to Aysha, Maryam was excited to receive the invitation from the well-known fashion retailer to participate in the show. It was meant to be a kids' competition focused on designing and drawing, and it involved question-and-answer sessions with the participants. However, she said the crew began to instigate ill feelings.
"During the shoot, Maryam was alone in one room while the other participants were together in another,” she said. “The crew asked questions like ‘who doesn’t like Maryam’ and ‘who wants to see Maryam eliminated’, which unfortunately led to bullying.”
The situation escalated as the mothers of the other contestants joined in, labelling Maryam a hypocrite and expressing their opinions on her character.
While Maryam's family chose to remain quiet during her week-long stay in the ICU, the moment the other mothers went live openly bullying her, they felt compelled to speak out. Upon returning to school, she faced relentless bullying from classmates who shared clips from the show, labelling her a hypocrite and a cheater.
It became too much for the young girl to handle. Aysha described the heartbreaking moment the girl collapsed. "Her blood acidity and sugar levels spiked due to her Type 1 diabetes. She lost 5 kg in just a week," she said.
After her hospital stay, the family decided to keep Maryam away from social media, and the school cooperated, allowing her to pursue distance learning.
Maryam's case has garnered significant attention from UAE citizens and residents, who have strongly criticised the programme for allowing such attacks on a child. In response to the incident, the Emirates Media Council announced that it is actively following up on the bullying situation.
Ayesh Alshehhi further revealed that the group involved in the programme issued an official apology to the UAE community for airing content that included inappropriate remarks and contradicted Emirati culture and identity. The group also apologised to Maryam and her family, wishing her a swift recovery, and assured that they would implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
In a statement, Hanadi Al Yafei, Director-General of the Child Safety Department, urged parents to exercise caution when choosing the programmes their children participate in.
"We must support and nurture children's talents, guiding them in the right direction," Al Yafei said. "Parents play a key role in recognising their children's abilities and encouraging them to join programmes that match their skills and reflect positive social values, such as government initiatives designed for young talents across different areas."
She also advised parents to be cautious when allowing them to be active on social media. “While the Child Safety Department advises against creating social media accounts for children due to the risks involved if they do have them, it's vital that parents actively monitor them to protect against any form of abuse,” she said.
“We also encourage families to spend more time supervising their children's online activities, as they may face dangers like cyberbullying, harmful behaviours that go against our values, and time-wasting, all of which can hinder their growth."
