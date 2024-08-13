UAE: 1,000 post-mortem organ donations successfully completed as part of Hayat programme

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Tuesday announced that the National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Hayat) has successfully completed 1,000 post-mortem organ donations since its inception in 2017.

This milestone was made possible thanks to the integrated efforts of federal and local entities, as well as collaboration with the health and academic sectors, showcasing the UAE's leadership in organ transplantation. It reflects the significant progress made by the UAE's health system and aligns with the aspirations of the leadership as well as the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, which aims to position the UAE prominently on the global stage.

Coinciding with World Organ Donor Day, August 13, this achievement will support the UAE's steadfast commitment to being a role model for regional and global excellence. It is attributed to the non-stop government efforts seeking to raise awareness about the noble act of organ donation and the nation's robust capabilities, including skilled medical professionals, advanced health facilities, cutting-edge technological infrastructure, and strategic international partnerships with leading global institutions.

International standards

Hayat Programme follows the highest international standards, forming a key part of the UAE’s strategy to enhance the health sector's competitiveness on the global stage. Recently, the country hosted 11 visits from approximately 20 international experts to thoroughly review organ transplantation facilities. Such visits played a vital role in transferring knowledge, building capacity, and validating the readiness of the UAE’s healthcare system and its specialised competencies.

This global recognition adds to the track record of achievements by the Hayat Programme, which has been named the fastest-growing programme worldwide over the past five years based on performance improvements and high donor rates per million people. The UAE has achieved a remarkable 417% increase in organ donation and transplantation growth over the last five years, according to the Congress of the International Society for Organ Donation and Procurement (ISODP).

The programme's success also reflects significant progress in promoting organ donation culture among citizens and residents, reinforcing the values of sustainability, and contributing to the objectives of the Wellbeing Index.

The programme, which showcased community solidarity and tolerance, has provided patients in need of organ transplantation with renewed hope for a new life, leveraging the efficiency of the UAE's health system and its advanced human and technological capabilities.

During its meeting in May 2024, the General Assembly of the World Health Organisation adopted a series of recommendations for member states to build sustainable organ and tissue donation and transplantation programs. Many of these recommendations have been incorporated into the new federal law, highlighting the UAE’s proactive approach in adopting best international practices, such as health insurance coverage, international cooperation, and embracing innovations in the field.