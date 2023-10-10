UAE: 1,000 poets to attend poetry festival in Abu Dhabi; key events revealed

The festival will showcase both forms of Arabic poetry, including Nabati and classical styles

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 3:43 PM

More than 1,000 poets will attend the Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival, which will showcase a range of styles like Nabati and classical Arabic poetry.

Termed the ‘largest celebration of Arab poetry’, the festival will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Held in cooperation with the Emirates Heritage Club and organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee — Abu Dhabi, the four-day festival will start on Thursday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief, and Chairman of the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee — Abu Dhabi, underlined that the Capital is widely recognised as a nurturing environment for poetry, creativity, and talent.

“Abu Dhabi is an enthusiastic supporter of the literary arts, contributing to the cultivation of literary creativity. The emirate is keen on fostering and nurturing intellectual awareness in the Arab world and enriching the Arab cultural scene.”

The festival will feature several pavilions and platforms. There will be a pavilion dedicated to the poetry written by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and another for Emirati poetry. Then there is the Poetic Trail platform, which is designed to shed light on the multiple stages and evolution of Arab poetry.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Mazrouei noted that the festival will showcase both forms of Arabic poetry, including Nabati and classical styles.

“Abu Dhabi is devoted to preserving the poetic, literary, and cultural heritage of the UAE and Arabic-speaking countries.”

Four days of the festival will provide a platform where poets, writers, and literary figures can meet, connect, and explore different poetic forms in an immersive and dynamic environment. It will offer an opportunity for young poets and writers to showcase their talent, meet established poets from around the world, understand the role of research in poetry, and get to know new genres.

In addition, the final auditions of the Million’s Poet Show for Nabati vernacular poetry will be held. Also, there will be Abu Dhabi Poetry Conference with sessions focusing on critical and academic studies, and genres of Arabic poetry. There will be several cultural seminars and poetry evenings with the participation of poets from various Arab countries.

There will be a book signing corner, where authors get to meet and interact with readers and sign their new publications, and a special pavilion for children where the next generation can discover the beauty and resonance of poetry.

ALSO READ: