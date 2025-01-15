Wed, Jan 15, 2025 | Rajab 15, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE: 100 new bus stops to come up in Al Ain

The project is set to be completed in the second half of this year, the municipality said

Published: Wed 15 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT file

The garden city of Al Ain will have new public transport bus stops, it was announced on Wednesday.

Al Ain Municipality announced the launch of a project which will see 100 bus stops come up in several parts of the city.

The authority said that the aim is to develop the city's infrastructure and increase the safety and smooth movement of the public transport system.

The project is set to be completed in the second half of this year.

