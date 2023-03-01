UAE: 100 Emirati senior citizens gather at park to connect with nature

The event aims to address the communication gap in this set of residents, who are often vulnerable, and to foster active participation in the community

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 1:39 PM

A hundred senior citizens and residents gathered to connect with nature and one another in Abu Dhabi’s favorite green destination, Umm Al Emarat Park, that builds on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his devotion to preserving nature.

Umm Al Emarat Park hosted Journey of Generations (Ajyal) in collaboration with Ma’aan and Medeor Hospital to support and engage senior citizens in the community.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Ma’an, said: “Aligning with our wider goals to foster a culture of collaborative social responsibility and genuine social impact, Journey of Generations addresses the communication gap that exists between a set of residents who are often vulnerable, and looks to create a culture of active participation in the community. The programme aligns with our values at Ma’an to generate positive change and enable volunteers to take personal responsibility for the part they can play in. Journey of Generations has expanded its reach and is conducted in Al Ain, Al Rowais and Dhafra”.

Umm Al Emarat Park continuously supports causes such as Ajyal as it aligns with its ethos of bringing the community together to inspire one another, and to provide citizens and residents with a shared space, a sense of place, and an opportunity for connection and growth.

Dr. Saad Aziz Medical Director, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi said: "We are thrilled to have been part of this meaningful initiative that supports and engages our senior citizens. At Medeor Hospital, we are committed to promoting health and wellbeing in our community, and we believe that events like Ajyal allows us to give back to the community and support initiatives that make a positive impact on people’s wellness.”

The senior guests had a chance to socialise, enjoy a leisurely walk, and listen to special guests speak, as they enjoyed traditional Arabic/Emirati hospitality while surrounded by lush greenery, which made for a peaceful and serene environment.

Umm Al Emarat Park is committed to supporting the community and creating opportunities for people to come together and enjoy meaningful experiences. Through this initiative, Umm Al Emarat Park supports causes that enhance the quality of life for individuals and communities.

