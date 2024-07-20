UAE: 100 aid convoys sent to Gaza Strip since launch of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

File Photo

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 12:56 PM

The number of humanitarian and relief aid convoys sent by the UAE to the Gaza Strip has reached 100 since the launch of ‘'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3."

The aid contributed to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinians from the repercussions of the war, with the entry of the first relief aid shipment on November 24, 2023.

The UAE convoys of relief aid contained medical equipment, food parcels, Emirati dates, shelter tents, food supplies, clothes, water, baby formula, parcels for children and women, blankets, relief bags, ambulances, and water tanks and sewage systems.

The aid convoys carried more than 20,000 tonnes, transported by approximately 1,000 trucks through the Rafah Border Crossing.

Four convoys were sent after the invasion of Rafah with a load estimated at 320 tonnes, which included shelter tents and food parcels targeting the displaced and those affected by the difficult conditions and lack of necessities.

The health sector was also supported with urgent medical aid, including more than 16 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies.

Through relief aid convoys, the UAE continues to follow the approach of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in providing relief to the affected and displaced people, setting a global model for humanitarian work.