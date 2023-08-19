UAE: 10 tips to manage your child’s diabetes during summer

Intense heat, outdoor activities and changes in routine can impact blood sugar levels, say doctors

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 6:25 PM

Children with diabetes can lead a normal life and enjoy all types of weather by taking a few precautions, an experienced paediatrician said.

Dr Sherif El-Refee, clinical lead of paediatric services and consultant paediatrician in endocrinology and diabetes, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Abu Dhabi, noted that a child with diabetes will need special attention, especially during the summer season.

“It’s a good idea to stick to a checklist to ensure nothing goes amiss during summer months. Intense heat, outdoor activities and changes in routine can impact blood sugar levels,” Dr El-Refee told Khaleej Times, while giving a set of 10 tips for managing diabetes.

Drink plenty of water: High temperatures can lead to dehydration, which can adversely affect blood sugar levels. Get your child into the habit of drinking plenty of water throughout the day, even if they don’t feel thirsty. Try to avoid giving your child sugary or caffeinated beverages, as they can lead to rapid fluctuations in blood glucose levels.

Avoid sunburn: Protect your child from heat-related complications such as heat stroke and exhaustion. Schedule shaded outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day and have your child wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing to stay cool. Sunscreen is also crucial in protecting against sunburns that could affect insulin absorption.

Focus on meal planning and snacks: Work with a dietitian or healthcare professional to modify your child's meal plan for the summer. Focus on eating nutrient-dense foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Stock up on healthy snacks such as frozen fruit bars, baby carrots with hummus, or celery with peanut butter and raisins.

Monitor blood sugar levels regularly: If you check your child’s blood sugar levels often, low or high blood sugar can be treated before it becomes an emergency. Use a continuous glucose monitor or carry a glucose metre and testing supplies wherever you go. Check your child's blood sugar before and after meals, physical activities, and during any signs of hypo or hyperglycaemia (low or high blood sugar).

Adjust insulin dosages and medications as needed: With changes in physical activity and meal patterns, your child’s insulin needs may vary. Work closely with your child's healthcare provider to adjust insulin dosages and medications accordingly.

Encourage safe physical activities: Physical activity is vital for children's overall health, but it can also significantly impact blood sugar levels. Have your child wear a medical ID bracelet that identifies them as someone with diabetes, in case of an emergency. Remember that children with diabetes are more prone to heat-related illnesses.

Keep a lookout for anything unusual: Symptoms of low blood sugar (hypoglycaemia) include trembling, sweating, sleepiness, and irritability. Very low blood sugar can lead to serious complications such as seizures or falling into a coma. Keep glucose tablets or quick-acting carbohydrates on hand to address hypoglycaemia promptly. Similarly, be aware of symptoms of high blood sugar (hyperglycaemia), including increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, and blurred vision.

List instructions for sleepovers: Many children enjoy sleeping over at a friend or relative’s house. It is important that the adult responsible feels confident with blood glucose monitoring, insulin injections and management of hypoglycaemia. Creating a list of instructions is advisable as it helps put your mind at ease. Don’t forget to include a contact number for emergencies.

Keep insulin cold while travelling: If you are travelling abroad, you will need a letter stating that you are carrying insulin and needles. You will need blood glucose monitoring equipment — two monitors and sufficient strips and lancets for finger pricker for the duration of your holiday and blood ketone strips or urine Ketostix — check the expiry date and ensure that they have not been opened for more than six months. You will need diabetes identification, for example, a MedicAlert bracelet and insulin — carry it in your hand luggage. Remember to bring extra supplies and carry them in a cool bag or insulin travel wallet.

Have a plan for emergencies: Educate all family members and schoolteachers about diabetes so that they can help keep an eye out for your child’s blood sugar levels. Explain to them about symptoms, how to administer insulin injections, and what to do in case of emergencies. Provide them with essential contact information, including that of your paediatrician and the nearest hospital. Prepare an emergency kit that includes diabetes supplies, snacks, water, and important medical documents.

