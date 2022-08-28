UAE: 10 Emirati women reach Mount Kilimanjaro peak, hoist UAE flag

Country calls for solution that preserves regions security, stability
Ten Emirati women have completed the challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa at a height of 5,895m above sea level, located in northeastern Tanzania, as part of a trip organised by Majalis Abu Dhabi to celebrate Emirati Women's Day.
Upon their arrival at the peak after a challenging six-day journey, the women hoisted the UAE flag.
This trip serves as a testament to strong will of Emirati women and their ability to overcome various challenges. It also aims to spread positive values such as teamwork, determination and fearlessness in achieving their goals, among women.
