UAE: 10 Emirati women reach Mount Kilimanjaro peak, hoist UAE flag

The challenging journey took six days to complete

File photo

By WAM Published: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 7:13 PM

Ten Emirati women have completed the challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa at a height of 5,895m above sea level, located in northeastern Tanzania, as part of a trip organised by Majalis Abu Dhabi to celebrate Emirati Women's Day.

Upon their arrival at the peak after a challenging six-day journey, the women hoisted the UAE flag.

This trip serves as a testament to strong will of Emirati women and their ability to overcome various challenges. It also aims to spread positive values such as teamwork, determination and fearlessness in achieving their goals, among women.

