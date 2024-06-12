UAE: '1-day test' for driver's licence announced in new initiative

This approach should put an end to the cycle of violence, hatred and extremism, based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, it said
A new initiative has been announced to allow some applicants to obtain their driver's licence in one day.
Open to national service recruits in Fujairah, the fast-tracked procedure allows applicants to complete their theoretical examination, eye test, and road test done in just one day, the emirate's police said on Wednesday.
The recruits must be high school graduates to be able to obtain the benefits of the initiative, the authorities added in its announcement.
Last year, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah also announced similar initiatives. Sharjah Police later revealed that within the span of two weeks, a total of 194 both male and female trainees benefited from the One-Day Test' Initiative across the emirate.
