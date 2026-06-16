Two youngsters arrested for dangerous car stunts in RAK, vehicles impounded

Police warned motorists against engaging in hazardous driving practices, including stunt driving, drifting, sudden swerving, and reckless driving

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 16 Jun 2026, 11:17 PM
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Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested two young men, aged 18 and 20, for performing dangerous vehicle stunts in one of the emirate’s areas, putting their lives and the safety of other road users at risk.

The incident was discovered by the relevant authorities, prompting specialised police teams to launch an investigation.

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Following search and surveillance efforts, officers successfully identified and apprehended the two suspects. The vehicles used in the violations were also impounded.

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The police confirmed that the case has been referred to the competent authorities to complete necessary legal procedures. The force stressed that such reckless behaviour poses a serious threat to lives and public property and reiterated its zero-tolerance approach toward actions that endanger community safety and security.

Police also warned motorists against engaging in hazardous driving practices, including stunt driving, drifting, sudden swerving, and reckless driving.

Authorities emphasised that the UAE Federal Traffic Law imposes strict penalties on anyone who operates a vehicle in a manner that endangers their own life or the lives and safety of others, threatens public security, or causes damage to public or private property. Penalties may include vehicle impoundment and referral of the driver to the relevant legal authorities.

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