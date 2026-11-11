Two winners take home Dh100,000 each in UAE Lottery Lucky Day Draw

No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 11 Nov 2026, 9:57 PM
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The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Lucky Day draw number 261111 as players took part in the game’s twice-weekly schedule.

Here are today's Lucky Day numbers and the Lucky Month number:

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Days: 20, 2, 13, 10, 28 and 1

Lucky Month: 7

No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.

Two people took home Dh100,000 after they managed to match five numbers.

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Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

Their winning IDs were:

BT4352203

AM1176532

DT9685705

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format.

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