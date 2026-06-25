Two UAE schools among Top 10 global shortlist for World’s Best School Prizes 2026

Two schools in the UAE have been named in the Top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prizes 2026, placing the country once again in the global spotlight for education innovation and impact.

The announcement recognises institutions that are not only excelling academically but also reshaping how schools address real-world challenges, from student wellbeing to social cohesion.

The five World’s Best School Prizes, founded by T4 Education in the wake of Covid in 2022, celebrate schools transforming lives within and beyond the classroom. Often described as the “World Cup for Schools”, the awards are considered among the most prestigious in global education.Nord Anglia International School Dubai

Sharjah school innovates to protect student health

Applied Technology School (ATS) Sharjah, a public secondary school, has been named in the Top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prize for Supporting Healthy Lives.

The school has been recognised for pioneering work in student wellbeing, including an ‘Intelligent Healthy Food Dispensing Solution’ designed by students using emerging technologies. The system aims to help prevent allergic reactions while improving nutritional choices in real time.

Highlighting the school’s approach, organisers noted its focus on practical, student-led innovation that directly impacts daily school life.

Speaking on the recognition, Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, said:

“Congratulations to Applied Technology School (ATS) Sharjah and Nord Anglia International School Dubai (NAS Dubai) on being shortlisted for the fifth annual World’s Best School Prizes.

They have shown that the UAE’s schools truly stand among the best in the world.

Each one of these exemplary schools shortlisted for this global schools prize has, in its own unique way, helped prepare young people for a world that has never seemed so uncertain.”

Dubai school recognised for building inclusion and belonging

Nord Anglia International School Dubai (NAS Dubai) has been shortlisted for the World’s Best School Prize for Community Collaboration.

The school, which follows a British curriculum from Early Years through Sixth Form, has been recognised for reimagining community inclusion in one of the world’s most diverse cities, embedding participation, belonging and shared responsibility across school life.

The prize organisers highlighted its efforts to create a culture where collaboration extends beyond the classroom and into the wider community.

Vikas Pota said the shortlisted schools reflect a wider global need for education systems to evolve in response to uncertainty:

“It is more important than ever that our schools grow the leaders we’ll need to face massive challenges from rising conflict and inequality to populism and climate breakdown.

In their classrooms, every day, these institutions show what works. And governments and schools across the world should learn from their shining examples.”

The winners of the five World’s Best School Prizes — covering Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity and Supporting Healthy Lives — will be selected by an expert Judging Academy and announced in November.

All 50 shortlisted schools will also compete in a global public vote for the Community Choice Award, which opened today.

Winners and shortlisted schools will be invited to the World Schools Summit in London on January 16–17, 2027, where they will present their practices to global education leaders and policymakers.