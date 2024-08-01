Two UAE govt services to be suspended for technical maintenance

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 7:34 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 7:39 PM

Two major authorities in the UAE will be suspending website services on Friday, as per announcements made on Thursday.

The Ministry of Interior has alerted residents of suspension of a specific segment on its website. All services provided by the Federal Prevention and Safety System through the ministry's website, application and Civil Defence website will undergo a temporary suspension.

The halt will take place for an hour on Friday, August 2, from 12pm to 1pm.

