Two solar, lunar eclipses in 2022: Will they be visible from UAE?

Run for a Wish event saw participation from over 800 residents, while Terry Fox Run at Dubai Expo 2020 marked the end of health and wellness week at the world fair
UAE1 day ago
Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, said that this year there will be two lunar eclipses. One of the eclipses will occur during the sunrise on May 16 and the other during the sunset on November 8.
Both lunar eclipses might not be visible.
In a statement to WAM, Al-Jarwan said that South America will witness a partial solar eclipse this year on April 30 (May 1, UAE time).
It will not be visible in the UAE or the Arabian Peninsula.
But a 50 per cent partial solar eclipse will be visible from UAE on October 25. Meanwhile, far north of Asia will witness it at 86 per cent.
"Over the past seven years, the UAE has achieved many significant achievements in the field of space, which also consolidated the community’s awareness and understanding about astronomy," Al-Jarwan added.
The Emirates Astronomy Society was established in 1999 to educate the general public on the matters of space and astronomy and enhance scientific research.
UAE1 day ago
