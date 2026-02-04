Two missing 6-year-old girls reunited with families, say Dubai Police

Two missing six-year-old girls were reunited with their families after walking outside their community, Dubai Police said late on Wednesday in a note to reassure the public.

The police force called on the community to seek information only from official sources, stressing that the girls have been found safe.

The girls reportedly went missing in Dubai Hills – Maple 2 on Wednesday evening. Missing posters have been circulated on social media groups, with mothers asking for any information that may lead to the whereabouts of the two kids.

The posters said that at the time of missing, one of the girls was wearing all white, while the other was wearing a white dress with black polka dots.