Two men rescue driver from sinking car in Sharjah, hailed for bravery

Two individuals who rescued a driver after his vehicle was involved in an accident were praised by Sharjah Police for their bravery.

Brigadier Ibrahim Al Ajel, Director-General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations, praised the heroic efforts of the men when they rescued a driver whose vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the sea after a sudden brake failure. In a statement on Tuesday, he said that their actions reflect “the values of bravery, the spirit of community responsibility and humanitarian cooperation in responding to emergency situations.”

Brigadier Al Ajel appreciated their quick response and the speed of their intervention. He explained that after the Operations Room received a report of a vehicle that had plunged into the sea, specialised teams were immediately dispatched to the site.

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The officials explained that the driver was unable to exit from the car and could not break the glass to escape the sinking vehicle. The two individuals came to his rescue, jumped into the sea promptly and pulled him out to safety.

Recognising their brave act falls within the framework of the Sharjah Police’s General Leadership’s keenness to promote a culture of community responsibility, to embed the values of positive cooperation among community members, as well as to honour exemplary individuals whose humanitarian actions contribute to safety, security, and the preservation of lives.

The two individuals expressed their gratitude to Sharjah Police for the recognition, stating that their actions were driven by a sense of humanitarian duty and reflect the deeply rooted values of cooperation and assistance within UAE society.