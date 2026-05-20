Two Indian expats win $1 million jackpot each in Dubai Duty Free draw

Two Indian nationals have won $1 million each in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw held on Wednesday at Dubai International Airport.

Binu C, a 44-year-old Indian based in Ohio, US, won the Millennium Millionaire Series 543 with ticket number 3915, purchased online on April 28. He has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for the past two years. Binu C, a father of one, works in retail banking.

"Thanks for giving people the opportunity to experience what it feels like to win $1 million and live the dream of becoming a millionaire,” he said. When asked about his plans for the winnings, he added, “I will use it for my child’s education and my wife’s health concerns."

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Joining him as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Rasheed A., a 57-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, who won Millennium Millionaire Series 544 with ticket number 1751, purchased online on May 7.

A resident of Dubai for 36 years, Rasheed has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion since 1995. A father of three, he runs an electronics business in Deira.

“Thank you very much, Dubai Duty Free, for this opportunity,” he said. Speaking about his plans for the winnings, he added, “I will invest it in my business.”

Binu C and Rasheed A are the 275th and 276th Indian nationals to win $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its launch in 1999. Indian nationals remain the largest group of ticket purchasers in the promotion.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation ceremony was held for the winner of Millennium Millionaire Series 541.

Viktor Vasilev, a Russian national based in Moscow, won Millennium Millionaire Series 541 with ticket number 3286. He is a regular participant and the second Russian national to win in the promotion.

Vasilev received his ceremonial cheque from Ramesh Cidambi along with other executive members.

Commenting on the win, Vasilev said, “I’m truly overwhelmed and deeply grateful to be here today. Winning this incredible prize feels like a dream come true, and I sincerely thank Dubai Duty Free for this wonderful win. While I have been fortunate in life, this moment is still incredibly special because it’s not always about wealth — it’s about the excitement and experience that can surprise you at any stage of life. I’ve always believed that perseverance and positivity are important, and I encourage everyone to keep believing because fortune can smile on anyone. I truly love Dubai and greatly appreciate Dubai Duty Free for creating such unforgettable moments.”

Following the presentation, the Finest Surprise draw saw two more winners take home luxury vehicles.

Iyad El Mousa, a 58-year-old Lebanese national based in Dubai, won a BMW M5 (Isle of Man Green Metallic) with ticket number 1888 in the Finest Surprise Series 1953.

El Mousa is a two-time car winner, having previously won a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe in Finest Surprise Series 1097, ticket number 771, in September 2003.

A resident of Dubai for 40 years, El Mousa is a father of three and works as a real estate investor.

“Thanks so much, you made me happy. I wish Dubai Duty Free would always stay on top. This is the best call of my life,” he said.

Lastly, Ranveer Reddy Mamidi, a 56-year-old Australian national based in Sydney, won a BMW F 900 GS Adventure (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0137 in Finest Surprise Series 666.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for the past 20 years, Ranveer is a father of one and works as an inventory controller for Arnott’s.

“Thanks a lot, Dubai Duty Free! I’ve been buying tickets for a long time, and I’m very happy that I finally won. I’ve always been a big fan of Dubai Duty Free,” he said.