UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two young boys, 12-year-old Omar Asif and his friend Hammad, who drowned at the Old Corniche beach in Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday afternoon.

Omar’s younger brother, 9-year-old Umair, was at home at the time, his father, Mohammed Asif, told Khaleej Times.

The boys, both from the Pakistani community, had gone to the sea without informing their families. Omar, who rarely went out before the early evening, left home after being called by friends. He had spent the earlier part of the day playing with his young cousin before quietly leaving the house.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

CCTV footage from a nearby abaya shop, around 100 meters from Mohammed’s mobile phone store, showed the children walking along the street at 4:28pm. Mohammed only realized something was wrong when his son Umair arrived at the shop alone later that evening. A neighbour then informed him that several children might have been involved in an accident at the sea.

“I called Omar, but he didn’t answer,” Mohammed said. He rushed to Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, still hoping his son was safe, only to learn from the authorities that Omar had passed away.

Mohammed explained that Omar had only been to the sea once before and had been punished to ensure he stayed safe, as he did not know how to swim. “I always warned him not to go near the water,” he said.

In addition to his love for life, Omar had been looking forward to visiting Pakistan to see his cousins. His father recalled that Omar had eagerly asked to travel to meet family there, showing the strong bond he had with relatives abroad.

Omar, described by his father as cheerful and affectionate, lived with his uncle, Mohammed, and his aunt, who helped care for him and Umair. Teachers from his school also visited the family to pay their respects. Just days before the tragedy, Omar had been excited about an upcoming school trip and had insisted on preparing the forms and money for the trip.

The tragic loss has left the Pakistani community and the wider Ras Al Khaimah society in mourning, remembering two young lives full of promise cut far too short.