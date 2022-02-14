Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Abu Dhabi on first official visit to UAE in nearly a decade

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 5:42 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 6:39 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Abu Dhabi on a two-day state visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received Erdogan and his accompanying delegation upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi on Monday, February 14.

He was also received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. President Erdogan arrived on board a Presidential flight.

The two countries will sign numerous agreements after the leaders hold bilateral talks.

The visit marked a landmark step towards strengthening ties between the two countries, revolving around mutual interests.

Before he departed from Ankara, Erdogan tweeted, “We started a new era in Turkey – UAE relations when Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed visited us in 2021. Today, we set out for Abu Dhabi to build on this momentum.”

He wrote: “The dialogue and cooperation between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates are important for the peace and stability of our entire region. We do not consider the security and stability of all brotherly countries in the Gulf region separate from our own.”

The Emirati-Turkish relations witnessed a qualitative leap with the visit of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to Ankara in November 2021, at the invitation of the Turkish President.

The trade volume between the UAE and Turkey in the first half of 2021 stood at more than Dh26.4 billion, with a growth leap of 100 per cent, compared to the same period in 2020.

The relations between the UAE and Turkey are witnessing continuous development in vital sectors, mirroring the keenness of the leadership of the two countries to develop joint work and create more opportunities for cooperation, state news agency Wam reported.