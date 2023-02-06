Turkey-Syria earthquake: Will UAE flights be affected?

Turkey is one of the most popular tourist destinations for UAE residents, as thousands of people fly to the European country for short and long holidays

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 5:49 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 6:12 PM

UAE airlines on Monday said flights to Turkey were not affected after the devastating earthquake which killed over 1,400 people in Turkey and Syria. Local airlines, however, don’t operate flights to Syria.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 hit Southeast Turkey on Monday morning; its effects were felt in many neighbouring countries as well.

By Monday evening, at least 1,400 people had died, and thousands were rushed to hospitals for treatment with injuries.

The death toll from the earthquakes in southern Turkey has risen to 912, while around 5,400 people have suffered injuries. This has been the worst disaster to hit the country since 1939. In Syria, state media and rescuers said close to 600 people were killed due to the collapse of buildings.

“We are saddened to hear about the news in Turkey. Flydubai flights to Ankara and Istanbul on February 6 are operating to schedule. We continue to monitor the situation closely and our thoughts are with those affected,” a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement in Khaleej Times.

Emirates airline also confirmed that Dubai’s flagship carrier’s flights to Turkey were not impacted due to the earthquake.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Anadolu Jet on Monday offered travellers the option to change or return their tickets, for free. This will be applicable between February 6, 2023, and February 21, 2023, for the earthquake zone and the surrounding provinces. However, travellers can make their ticket changes and avail refunds through the Turkish Airlines website and mobile application until March 31, 2023.

