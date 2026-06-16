'A warrior': Trump hails UAE President as a 'man of great respect'

US President Donald Trump hailed UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a "warrior", in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. Sheikh Mohamed "does what has to be done and he's known for it," Trump said.

The US President spoke of long-standing ties with the UAE who, Trump said, has invested $19.3 trillion, "which is a record". He added that the investment is being used to do "things that have never been done", and the relationship between UAE and US has been "outstanding".

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[Sheikh Mohamed] is a man of great respect. Everyone respects him, and his country

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohamed thanked the US President for his "support and commitment" to US friends and allies, with "special thanks" for support during the Iran war. "It means a lot to us," the UAE President said.

On the sidelines of the G7 summit, Trump also spoke of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding. He claimed that with "ships moving nicely", and oil flowing, prices are dropping. Stock markets are rapidly rising in the US, he added.

The most important aspect of the deal is that Tehran "will not have a nuclear weapon," Trump stressed. He also said the Hormuz Strait will be toll free beyond 60 days.