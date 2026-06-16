'A warrior': Trump hails UAE President as a 'man of great respect'

The US President spoke of long-standing ties with the UAE who, Trump said, has invested $19.3 trillion, 'which is a record'

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 16 Jun 2026, 5:39 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

US President Donald Trump hailed UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a "warrior", in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. Sheikh Mohamed "does what has to be done and he's known for it," Trump said.

The US President spoke of long-standing ties with the UAE who, Trump said, has invested $19.3 trillion, "which is a record". He added that the investment is being used to do "things that have never been done", and the relationship between UAE and US has been "outstanding".

Recommended For You

38-year-old Dubai resident dies while playing cricket; parents fly in for burial

38-year-old Dubai resident dies while playing cricket; parents fly in for burial

Trump says peace deal with Iran 'all signed'; Hormuz to be toll-free for 60 days

Trump says peace deal with Iran 'all signed'; Hormuz to be toll-free for 60 days

UAE commends Trump on US-Iran deal, stresses importance of diplomacy

UAE commends Trump on US-Iran deal, stresses importance of diplomacy

US, Iran reach preliminary agreement to end war, signing set for June 19

US, Iran reach preliminary agreement to end war, signing set for June 19

Iran FM says talks on final agreement with US 'likely' to start Friday

Iran FM says talks on final agreement with US 'likely' to start Friday

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

quote [Sheikh Mohamed] is a man of great respect. Everyone respects him, and his country

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohamed thanked the US President for his "support and commitment" to US friends and allies, with "special thanks" for support during the Iran war. "It means a lot to us," the UAE President said.

On the sidelines of the G7 summit, Trump also spoke of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding. He claimed that with "ships moving nicely", and oil flowing, prices are dropping. Stock markets are rapidly rising in the US, he added.

The most important aspect of the deal is that Tehran "will not have a nuclear weapon," Trump stressed. He also said the Hormuz Strait will be toll free beyond 60 days.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump says peace deal with Iran 'all signed'; Hormuz to be toll-free for 60 days

2

US, Iran reach peace deal; Trump says Hormuz to open on June 19 after signing

3

38-year-old Dubai resident dies while playing cricket; parents fly in for burial

4

Trump may release US-Iran agreement before Friday, Vance says

5

Sharjah rents soar as housing demand surges amid Dubai spillover