Truckloads of sheep arrive at Dubai cattle market ahead of Eid Al Adha

Thousands of head of livestock are slowly making their way to Dubai’s cattle markets ahead of Eid Al Adha as trucks loaded with sheep, goats and oxen continue arriving in the emirate.

At the Al Qusais cattle market on Saturday (May 9), workers stood on trucks unloading sheep one after another. Some animals hesitated before jumping down from the vehicles, while others rushed straight into the holding areas as traders gave instructions to workers around them.

Traders at the market told Khaleej Times that animal arrivals were slightly delayed this year because of the ongoing tensions in the region but said there will be enough time for stock to fully arrive before the Eid holiday.

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“We all know what is happening in the region... because of that, the stock came a few days late," said Abdul Malik while he was unloading sheep from a truck. "We have full faith that the cattle will arrive on time... We still have around 15 days for Eid, so there is enough time. The market will be full soon.”

The market, which is expected to become crowded closer to Eid, is currently seeing a steady arrival of animals from countries including Somalia, India, and Pakistan. Some livestock is also coming from local farms within the UAE.

Prices of sacrificial animals this year

According to traders, sheep prices currently start from around Dh1,000 and can go up to Dh2,500 depending on the breed, weight, and country of origin.

Dubai Municipality has also approved official Qurbani prices ahead of Eid Al Adha 2026.

According to the approved rates, sheep sacrifice packages start from Dh350, while cow sacrifice packages range between Dh2,000 and Dh2,800 depending on the category selected.

The municipality also said that residents can book sacrificial services through approved smart platforms and authorised abattoirs across the emirate as part of preparations for the festival.

Traders said customers have already started visiting the market to check rates and inspect animals, although the major Eid rush is yet to begin.

“People are already asking about prices and purchases. But the real rush usually starts a few days before Eid,” said Shahnawaz Hussain, a trader at the market.

He added that, for now, regional tensions have not affected prices. “At the moment, there is no impact on rates. It is still early. We will know better in the coming days,” he said.

The final approved rates for sacrificial animals are expected to be announced by the municipality closer to Eid Al Adha.

Rush expected closer to Eid

By Saturday evening, trucks carrying sheep and goats continued entering the market one after another as workers quickly moved animals into different sections.

Traders said they expect the market to become significantly busier during the final days leading up to Eid Al Adha, when residents begin purchasing sacrificial animals.

“There is no need to worry about pricing or availability. We are expecting more stock to arrive in coming days,” said Hussain.