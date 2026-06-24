Truck collision near Global Village injures one, Dubai Police cites tailgating

One person was injured after two trucks collided on the road after Global Village towards Sharjah, with preliminary investigations suggesting the crash was caused by one of the drivers failing to maintain a safe distance.

Dubai Police warned motorists on Wednesday about the dangers of tailgating. The authority said failing to maintain a safe distance between vehicles can lead to serious and sometimes fatal accidents. The Force said that the violation remains one of the leading causes of serious and sometimes fatal road accidents.

Motorists who fail to leave sufficient distance between vehicles face a Dh400 fine and four black points under the UAE's Federal Traffic Law.

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Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the Command and Control Centre received a report about the collision, and initial investigations found that one of the trucks had been following too closely, resulting in the crash. "The accident resulted in one person being injured and transported to hospital for treatment," he said.

Traffic accident specialists were immediately dispatched to the scene to conduct inspections and collect technical evidence to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.

Dubai Police said traffic patrols secured the site and managed vehicle movement to facilitate the swift arrival of ambulances and emergency teams. Field crews also worked quickly to remove the damaged vehicles and minimise traffic disruption.

The authority stressed that maintaining a safe following distance is a key aspect of defensive driving and helps reduce accidents, injuries and damage to property. According to Dubai Police, crashes caused by tailgating remain among the most common types of traffic accidents.

Brig. bin Suwaidan urged drivers to remain vigilant and comply with traffic regulations, noting that responsible driving helps protect all road users and contributes to a safer road environment across the emirate.

He added that Dubai Police continues to run awareness campaigns, both on the ground and online, highlighting dangerous driving behaviours such as speeding, distracted driving and failing to maintain a safe distance between vehicles.