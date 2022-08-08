UAE: Tributes paid after longest-serving FNC member passes away

Ali Jassim Ahmed Al Ali passed away on Monday, August 8

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 6:09 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 10:36 PM

UAE officials have paid tribute to the Federal National Council (FNC) member who passed away on Monday, August 8 after suffering from an illness.

Ali Jassim Ahmed Al Ali was the longest-serving member of the FNC and one of the longest-serving Arab parliamentarians, whose career spanned nearly three decades.

Al Ali, an FNC member from Umm Al Quwain, was also manager of UAQ Broadcasting Network.

The Court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, mourned Al Ali’s death and expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, and members of the FNC also mourned Al Ali and extended their sincere condolences and sympathy to his family and his relatives.

The FNC speaker said Al Ali served his country for over three decades through his membership in the FNC and his activity at national discussions.

Ghobash also noted Al Ali’s valuable contributions to parliamentary diplomacy as part of the country's delegation participating in various parliamentary events, lauding his national work over a life full of giving for the UAE’s leadership and people.

Dr. Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE President also said in a tweet: “May Allah have mercy on the Emirati deceased, Ali Jassim Al Ali, member of the Federal National Council. I knew him as a brother, a friend, a patriotic man who persevered in the service of his country, and a loving, honest, kind-hearted, good-natured, and pure-hearted person.

“Oh Allah have mercy on him. And with your kindness, forgive him for his shortcomings, and cover him with your generosity and put him in your vast gardens.. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

Sara Mohammad Falaknaz, an FNC member representing Dubai said: “We express our sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the late Ali Jassim and to the FNC Speaker and members of the Federal National Council.

“I ask the Almighty God to grant us patience and solace on the loss of the best brother and colleague. We have learned a lot from his great parliamentary experience spanning many years.”

The late Al Ali, who became an FNC member during its 9th legislative chapter on 6th February, 1990, is considered the doyen of Emirati parliamentarians, as he has been an FNC member for nearly 32 years.

He was the Second Deputy to the FNC Speaker during the 14th legislative chapter and the Under-Secretary of the Executive Committee for the Emirati Parliamentary Division during the 13th legislative chapter.

He also chaired several FNC committees and was appointed the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Vice President for the Arab Group Affairs, as well as a representative of the Arab Group at the IPU Executive Committee.

In 2017, the veteran won the Middle East Parliamentary Excellence Award for his efforts in Arab and international parliamentary work.

A funeral prayer for the deceased was offered after the noon prayer (Dhuhur) at the Al Ras Mosque.

