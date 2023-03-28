TRIBE - CMO Connect Summit to bring together top marketers across Middle East

Summit will see discussions on how global marketing leaders are facing up to a new decade and changed world

Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 7:58 PM

Khaleej Times is launching the TRIBE - The CMO Connect, which will bring together innovative marketers in and around the Middle East. The opening edition of the conference will be held on April 27 in Dubai.

As the role of the chief marketing officer becomes more integrated with technology, revenue, diversity, sustainability, CMOs are tasked with rapid innovation and creating lasting change with business and culture. TRIBE – the CMO Connect will see discussions on how global marketing leaders are facing up to a new decade and changed world.

“For years, the role of chief marketing officer has expanded far beyond just marketing, and that’s been especially evident since 2022,” said Nilesh Devadia, Director - Business Development, Khaleej times. “As businesses adapt to the new landscape, CMOs have unique opportunities and challenges to spearhead change within their organisations, navigate disrupted industries and find the right insights and tools to drive the world forward.”

TRIBE will bring together top executives from marketing, communications, digital, and engagement across the globe to share best practices, discuss industry changes and opportunities, and network with peers in an intimate setting. With a focus on Big Data, customer analytics, and emerging technologies such as AI, IOT, and VR, the summit will empower CMOs to get closer to their customers than ever before.

Discussions will also focus on influencer marketing, GDPR regulation, Web 3.0, Metaverse and NFTs, the future of marketing technology, Data Unification, Visualisation and Representation, Marketing Automation & CRM, AI, ML, and Personalisation and how CMOs are ensuring that diversity, equity and inclusion are at the forefront of how companies operate as they look for new ways to reach consumers.

Participants can expect qualified strategic meetings, peer-to-peer learning, thought leadership, and intelligent interaction in a game-show format for marketing. They can also gain access to decision-makers through one-on-one meetings.

Khaleej Times is an expert in convening communities through live events and curating editorial content that informs and inspires the people within them. TRIBE is one of their exclusive, by-invite-only event offering a chance to interact with pioneering Chief Marketing Officers and Heads of Marketing.

Register today and join us at TRIBE - The CMO Connect! Discover how to drive revenue through your marketing efforts and make a compelling case for smarter marketing in your organisation. For more information, please visit: https://tribe.khaleejtimesevent