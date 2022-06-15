Tremors felt in UAE as second earthquake jolts Iran

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in south Iran at 3.50pm

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 4:28 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 4:31 PM

UAE residents felt tremors from an earthquake in Iran for the second time today. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed that the tremors were felt by UAE residents, but it did not have any effect on the country.

The NCM recorded the 4.3-magnitude earthquake in south Iran at 3.50pm.

Earlier today, residents in Dubai reported experiencing tremors after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Iran on Wednesday morning.

According to the NCM, the quake originated in southern Iran at 10.06am at a depth of 10km.