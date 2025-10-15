  • search in Khaleej Times
Emirates issues advisory on passport, travel document validity to UAE nationals

If the travel document does not meet the requirements, the traveller will not be allowed to check in for the flight

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 11:11 PM

Emirates has issued an advisory to all UAE nationals to check the validity of their passport before they arrive at the airport for their flights.

According to UAE government regulations, UAE nationals must have a minimum of 6 months’ validity on their passport or Emirates ID when they travel to any country except for those part of the GCC.

This rule holds regardless of the entry rules at the destination.

The airline warned that if the validity is less than 6 months, the individual would not be allowed to check in for the flight. It has strongly advised UAE nationals to check that the validity falls within the allowed time frame before they arrive at the airport in order to ensure smooth travel.

In case the validity does not meet the requirement, passport renewal services are available at the Arrival Level Immigration Offices at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport.

The airline said that the passport renewal process typically takes 30 minutes, depending on the volume of passengers.