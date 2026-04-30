UAE bans Emiratis' travel to Iran, Lebanon, Iraq due to regional developments

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the importance of adhering to all instructions and advisories it issues

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 1 May 2026, 12:19 AM UPDATED: Fri 1 May 2026, 1:30 AM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) has announced on Thursday, April 30, a travel ban on UAE nationals traveling to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq in light of current regional developments.

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It further called on UAE nationals who are currently in these countries to expedite their immediate return to the UAE.

The decision comes as part of the UAE’s commitment to monitoring the wellbeing of its nationals abroad and ensuring their safety. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the importance of adhering to all instructions and advisories it issues.

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Furthermore, the Ministry urged UAE nationals in Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq to contact it via +97180044444, as part of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to safeguard the wellbeing of its citizens.

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