Work begins on Sharjah's Dh140-million Maliha Road bridge project

Construction work has officially begun on Sharjah’s previously announced Dh140-million bridge project at the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street and Maliha Road, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) confirmed.

The project, which was announced in line with the directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is part of a wider push to develop the emirate’s road infrastructure and keep pace with its rapid urban and population growth.

What is being built?

The centrepiece of the project is a three-lane overpass stretching approximately 500 metres, connecting Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road and Mleiha Road, with a capacity of up to 4,000 vehicles per hour and will cut travel time by 9 minutes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Alongside the overpass, surface roads totalling approximately 2.5 kilometres will be constructed, with three lanes in each direction and a capacity of up to 7,000 vehicles per hour per direction. Maliha Road itself will also be upgraded to three lanes to boost capacity and improve traffic flow along the corridor.

The project is expected to ease vehicle movement and cut travel time for commuters heading to and from University City and surrounding areas.

Timeline and traffic management

Scheduled for completion within 12 months, the project was designed using the latest traffic study systems and programmes to ensure the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency.

The SRTA said it is coordinating with relevant authorities to put in place appropriate traffic diversions during the construction period, with the aim of minimising disruption to road users.

Eng Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, said the project forms part of a wider package of strategic traffic initiatives currently being implemented across all cities and regions of the emirate.

These include the construction of three bridges on the border road, the development of the University City bridge, a bridge leading to Al Hisn Island in Dibba Al Hisn City, and a tunnel on Al Taawun Street.