Win up to Dh30,000 for making a road safety film in new Dubai RTA contest

Dubai residents, university students and families could win up to Dh30,000 by turning their road safety ideas, or even real-life experiences of traffic accidents into short films.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened the second edition of its Road Safety Film Festival, as it looks for creative videos that could help change dangerous behaviour on the roads.

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Entries will be accepted from August 24 until November 22 through the RTA website. Participants can make films on issues such as speeding, using mobile phones while driving, failing to wear seat belts and other unsafe road habits.

One of the categories will also focus on real-life stories of traffic accident victims, with RTA saying such films could show the human consequences of unsafe driving and encourage motorists to follow traffic rules.

Who can participate?

The competition has three main categories — individuals and university students, government entities and private companies, and the community.

For individuals and university students, there are two contests — the best road safety awareness film on safe driving and the best innovative road safety film using modern technologies.

The winners in each contest will receive Dh30,000 for first place, Dh20,000 for second and Dh10,000 for third.

A family road safety film category has also been introduced this year in line with the Year of Family. It carries the same prize structure.

Another community category will recognise the most impactful films featuring traffic accident victims and their stories, with Dh30,000, Dh20,000 and Dh10,000 awarded to the top three entries.

Government departments and private companies will compete for recognition trophies rather than cash prizes. In total, RTA said Dh240,000 will be awarded as cash prizes, while the overall value of prizes and recognition is up to Dh300,000.

Winning films could appear in RTA campaigns

The winning entries will not end with the competition. RTA said that the selected films will be used in its road safety campaigns, educational lectures, workshops and digital platforms, potentially allowing the videos to reach a much wider audience.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, said short films had become an effective way of spreading road safety messages, particularly because of the growing reach of social media and digital platforms.

More than 100 entries were submitted during the first edition of the festival in 2025. The competition forms part of RTA's wider traffic safety strategy and its 'Zero Fatalities' vision, which aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Dubai roads.

RTA said its awareness programmes currently target groups including school students, truck drivers and delivery riders, alongside campaigns on safe driving and pedestrian safe.