Why some UAE drivers see up to 55°C readings on dashboards during summer

During summer in the UAE, motorists across the country often see startling temperature readings on their car dashboards — sometimes 50ºC or even 55ºC. For many drivers, the question is the same — is it really that hot outside? Automobile experts said that is not always true. Automobile experts said that is not always true.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM), quoted in a recent report by Emirat Al Youm, said car temperature displays are not designed to measure official air temperature readings. Instead, they are influenced by conditions around the vehicle, including direct sunlight, hot surfaces and nearby sources of heat.

Automotive experts told Khaleej Times that a vehicle's temperature display reflects the environment immediately around the car rather than the actual outdoor air temperature, which is measured under controlled conditions at weather stations.

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Shahid Khan, an automotive expert at Al Sayarah Autoworks, said one of the biggest factors affecting the reading is whether a car is parked under direct sunlight or in the shade.

“A vehicle left under the sun absorbs heat from its body and surrounding surfaces, causing the displayed temperature to rise. The same car parked in a shaded area may show a much lower reading,” he said.

Khan added that whether a car is moving or parked also makes a difference. When a vehicle starts moving, air flows over the temperature sensor, often resulting in a more stable and accurate reading.

“This is why drivers may notice the displayed temperature dropping a few minutes after they begin driving,” he said.

Parking location can also influence the reading. According to Khan, cars parked inside apartment basements or covered parking areas generally display lower temperatures because they are shielded from direct sunlight.

Masood, head of Technical at Al Mitha Repairs in Sharjah, said that road surfaces play a major role as well. “Black asphalt absorbs and radiates heat during summer. A car parked over a hot road surface may show a higher temperature than one parked on cooler surfaces,” he said.

He added that motorists often compare readings between different vehicles, but not all cars measure temperature in the same way.

“Manufacturers place ambient temperature sensors in different locations. Because of this, two cars parked side by side may display different temperatures,” said Masood.

Airflow around the vehicle can also affect readings. Open areas with better ventilation may produce different results compared to enclosed spaces where heat tends to build up.

Masood added that sensor age and calibration can also make a difference, with older sensors sometimes displaying temperatures that are slightly higher or lower than actual conditions.

Akram Husain of Falcon Automobile Garage in Dubai said that the heat generated by the vehicle itself can influence the readings. “After a long drive, residual heat from the engine and radiator may temporarily affect the sensor, especially immediately after parking."

He also pointed to the urban heat island effect, a phenomenon where concrete, glass buildings and paved surfaces absorb and re-radiate heat, making densely built areas feel hotter than greener or open spaces.

Nearby vehicles can have an impact too, according to experts. Cars parked next to recently driven vehicles or large SUVs may pick up additional heat from their surroundings.

Experts said that the motorists should view dashboard temperatures as an estimate of the conditions around their vehicle rather than an official weather reading.

“The number on your dashboard is less a weather report and more a reflection of the environment surrounding your car,” said Masood.