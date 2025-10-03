  • search in Khaleej Times
Watch: Horrific crashes in Abu Dhabi as vehicles stop on road

In case of any sudden vehicle malfunction, it is necessary to head to the nearest exit

Published: Fri 3 Oct 2025, 2:39 PM

Man arrested in Dubai for running illegal hair transplant 'clinic'

Some UAE pet owners say inflated vet bills deter adoption, strain families

UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh30,000 after filming woman without her consent

Abu Dhabi authorities have warned against the danger of stopping in the middle of the road, an act which endangers the lives of both the driver and other road users.

Police shared a video of cars halting at random, leading to multiple vehicles colliding into each other, and causing serious harm to many. In case of any sudden vehicle malfunction, it is necessary to head to the nearest exit.

If drivers find that the vehicle cannot be moved, they must immediately call 999 and inform the police, so that authorities can provide the necessary support to avoid dangerous accidents and traffic disruptions.

Watch the video below:

If a motorist sees a vehicle that has randomly stopped, it is necessary to take the appropriate precautions, such as switching on hazard lights. Maintaining full focus while driving and keeping safe distance with the vehicle ahead also helps motorists to avoid being caught by surprise during such situations.

Drivers who make random stops on the road face penalties of Dh1,000 and 6 traffic points for parking in the middle of road without justification. In addition, obstruction of traffic leads to a fine of Dh500.