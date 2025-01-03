Watch: Horrific crash after UAE driver leaves minivan in the middle of the road

Screengrab: Abu Dhabi Police video

A shocking incident was captured on video by the Abu Dhabi Police, showing the dangers of unsafe driving practices. The video showed the aftermath of a speeding car crashing into a minivan that had been left stranded in the middle of the road.

In the footage released by Abu Dhabi Police on Friday, a minivan was seen slowing down in the middle of the road at the 2-second mark, before coming to a complete stop, as its rear lights began flashing, signalling a potential emergency or hazard.

At the 25-second mark, a speeding car travelling in the same lane as the now-parked vehicle failed to stop in time and crashed into the stationary minivan. The force of the collision caused both vehicles to spin across the road, before coming to a stop in the middle of different lanes.

Watch the video here, as shared by Abu Dhabi Police:

Amid the chaos, a bus travelling in the right lane narrowly avoided joining the wreckage, stopping just inches away from the scene. Similarly, a black car in the left lane successfully evaded the swerving car, further averting disaster.

At the 10-second mark of the video, a silver car also narrowly avoided colliding with the stationary vehicle by swerving into the left lane. By the 13-second mark, a white car also came dangerously close but swerved into the right lane just in time.

Around the 19-second mark, the situation became even more dangerous as five people were seen exiting the minivan and crossing the street, heading towards a nearby barrier. Moments later, another car narrowly missed both the stationary vehicle and the pedestrians, avoiding a tragedy by mere inches.

The traffic authorities have reminded motorists to not stop in the middle of the road for any reason. Motorists were urged to move to the nearest exit when making a sudden stop to ensure their safety and others, as well as to avoid serious and dangerous accidents and obstruction of traffic.