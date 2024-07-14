Watch: Dubai begins trial operation of first 3D-printed electric abras

July 13 was anticipated to be the single busiest day at the airport, with 286,000 travellers expected
The world’s first 3D-printed abras have begun a trial run in Dubai. The electric boats can ferry 20 passengers at a time and cut operation and maintenance costs by 30 percent. The trial phase is being conducted by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), who will monitor the performance of the boat.
“The abra will be operated at the Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station on the TR6 line on a trial base,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA. “It has an electric propulsion system powered by two 10-kilowatt motors and lithium batteries. During this operation phase, the performance of the abra will be monitored and compared with the current 20-passenger fibreglass abras.”
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The boat, which was built to retain its traditional identity, measures 11 metres in length and 3.1 metres in width. It slashes manufacturing time by 90 per cent and supports RTA's environmental sustainability strategy for maritime transport.
Watch here, a video of the printing process and the trial run, shared by Dubai Media Office on X:
In addition to the trial phase of the 3-D printed boats, RTA is also working on a project to upgrade the traditional abra stations in Dubai Creek to improve safety and security standards. These stations are used by over 14 million passengers annually.
The project includes the improvement of four traditional abra stations. In February 2023, the Bur Dubai Marine Transport Station was upgraded, while work on the Deira Old Souq Station was completed in February this year. The improvement of the Dubai Old Souq Station and Al Sabkha Station will be completed by August 2025.
The work includes replacing all floating docks with new ones to ensure passenger safety in addition to providing retail spaces, facilities for employees and operators, and adding bike racks. The scope of the project also includes increasing and improving passenger waiting areas, with priority seating and dedicated spaces for People of Determination. The docking spaces were widened by 15 per cent and shaded waiting areas by increased by 100 per cent. In construction, sustainable, low-cost materials were used, thus reducing annual maintenance costs by 10 per cent.
The marine transport sector has been growing in the number of means of transport, stations, and passengers since the completion of the Dubai Water Canal. Once tourist facilites are completed along the canal and transport stations are built, the sector is expected to grow even further. This would make marine transport, like abras and boats, the preferred choice for many citizens, residents, and tourists to enjoy the scenic views of Dubai Creek, the Dubai Water Canal, and Dubai beaches.
ALSO READ:
July 13 was anticipated to be the single busiest day at the airport, with 286,000 travellers expected
The new hospital, spanning 21,150 square metres, is set to be completed by 2026
Starting as an assistant engineer, Qasim Sultan rose through the ranks to become assistant director, deputy director and, ultimately, director-general
The 'Soqia' campaign aims to alleviate the effects of the summer heat
The iconic 47-metre wall at the entrance of the temple was a gift by the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community
The campaign targets underprivileged families, labourers, and individuals involved in strenuous work amid rising temperatures
The sport was believed to have started in the 7th century and organised by Bedouin tribes as part of cultural events, ceremonies and celebrations
People prefer to live in Sharjah because the schools in Dubai are just half an hour away