Watch: 2 UAE drivers cause horrific collisions after swerving on major roads

Road cameras in Abu Dhabi recently captured two horrific collisions after drivers recklessly changed lanes on two busy highways.

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday warned motorists against swerving, stressing how sudden lane deviation could quickly lead to a major accident.

In a 49-second clip, the police showed two accidents that could have been avoided if only the drivers stayed on their lanes or took extra precaution before crossing lines.

One dark-coloured sedan was caught cutting across three lanes as it tried to make it to the exit on the right. Without using any indicator, the car is seen squeezing itself in the space between two trucks — failing to notice the vehicles that were moving fast towards the exit.

In a split second, the sedan rammed into a white car and the impact was so bad that it threw the second vehicle across the five-lane highway, with its trunk completely destroyed. It also smashed into another vehicle, which spun out of control with its rear bumper coming off.

In the second incident, a silver SUV — which suddenly changed lanes without using indicators — hit a pickup truck on the fast lane. The driver of the pickup lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to zigzag across the road and ram back into the SUV.