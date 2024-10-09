Video: Dubai Metro's Blue Line stations to feature new oval-shaped design that arches over tracks

KT Photo: Nasreen Abdulla

The new Dubai metro stations on the upcoming Blue Line will showcase a sleek, futuristic design. A model of one such station was recently displayed at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) stand during the Global Rail conference on Tuesday.

The station's design features a smooth, curved structure with the main platform enclosed by a large, oval-shaped design that arches over the tracks. This design is different from the fully-enclosed stations that are currently in use in the Red and Green Lines.The side structures, which house the exits on either side, also boast a modern, symmetrical aesthetic with curved designs.

A video presentation at the RTA stand demonstrated how the Blue Line will serve some of Dubai's most densely populated areas including Mirdiff, International City, and Academic city.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch the video here:

One of the line's most notable features is the 1,300-metre-long viaduct that will support the elevated railway as it crosses Dubai Creek, connecting Al Jaddaf with Dubai Festival City and Dubai Creek Harbour. This new connection is expected to significantly cut down the travel time for commuters.

KT Photo: Nasreen Abdulla

The 30km Blue Line, which is set to be completed in 2029, will also serve as the key integration point between the existing Red and Green Lines. This development is part of the broader Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to create a '20-minute city’. The plan focuses on a transit-oriented approach, ensuring that around 80 per cent of essential services will be accessible to residents within a 20-minute journey.

KT Photo: Nasreen Abdulla

Future of rail transport

The first Global Rail conference kicked off in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday bringing together over 150 senior representatives, including ministers, industry leaders, and stakeholders to discuss the future of rail transport across the country.

The Innovation Hub at the conference showcased disruptive technologies, cutting-edge digital solutions, and groundbreaking advancements that are set to revolutionise the mobility, transportation, and logistics sectors. One such technology was a smart maintenance system exhibited by researchers at the Technology Innovation Institute.

The system which works on smart sensors mounted on various wagons collects data, providing continues insights into the track. Based on this, the system will be able to detect maintenance needs and classify them into five categories based on severity of the issues.