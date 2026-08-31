UAE residents can get up to 40% off car rentals with Nol travel card from Sept 1

UAE residents holding a Nol travel card can enjoy discounts of up to 40 per cent on car rental services, thanks to a new partnership between Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Europcar.

Starting September 1, the offer will run for a year and give cardholders more flexibility when renting vehicles —whether within the UAE or various Europcar locations worldwide.

RTA said the partnership serves as a practical model for turning strategic collaborations into direct and practical advantages for the public. It enhances the nol Travel experience by offering greater mobility flexibility both within the UAE and abroad.

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The partnership further reinforces RTA's dedication to developing an integrated range of benefits associated with the nol Travel card. Cardholders can now enjoy added value beyond public transport, with broader options that combine flexibility, ease of use, extensive reach and competitive value.

What is Nol travel card?

Launched in 2024, the nol Travel card gives users to access a wide range of mobility services and benefits across Dubai. It can be used for fare payment on RTA public transport services, including Dubai Metro, RTA Bus and Dubai Tram, as well as for public parking fees and taxi fares.

Beyond transport, the card also unlocks a variety of exclusive offers and discounts from over 100 entities and brands across various sectors. These include hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, entertainment destinations, tourist attractions, adventure experiences and many more services across the city.

It offers flexible and convenient payments across Dubai's public transport network. By linking the card to the nol Plus programme, residents can earn additional points and enjoy exclusive advantages. It also offers exclusive offers and discounts at hotels, restaurants, entertainment destinations and retail outlets. Now, with the new RTA partnership, the card also offers broader mobility options for residents

Those who want to buy the nol Travel card, can do so by paying Dh100. This includes a special design silver nol card with Dh19 balance and a variety of offers and discounts worth more than Dh17,000. Buyers can redeem their offers by presenting the travel card at the vendor, or by showing the QR code of their account on the mobile through the nol pay app.