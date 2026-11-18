Uber, the global ride-hailing company, has unveiled plans to invest Dh184 million over the next two years to accelerate the expansion of its autonomous mobility services in Dubai.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during Dubai Future Week 2026, which runs until November 21. Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was briefed on Uber's expansion plans in the emirate.

Uber's autonomous mobility services through its app are set to expand to residential, commercial and high-traffic districts in Dubai. The plans also include developing operational infrastructure and strengthening partnerships with companies specialising in autonomous driving technologies.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In comments on Uber's investment plans, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: "This investment represents an important step in the transition from pilot projects and limited autonomous vehicle operations towards the wider deployment of integrated commercial services. It will support the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy’s target of making 25% of all transportation trips autonomous by 2030.

The next phase will focus on the carefully planned expansion of autonomous vehicle operations, further developing the regulatory framework and supporting infrastructure, and maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency.”

What to expect as part of Uber's expansion in Dubai

The next phase of expanding the services will include introducing direct, door-to-door autonomous journeys within Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim through the Uber app. Riders will be able to travel between locations within the designated service area without relying on fixed pick-up and drop-off stations, including journeys between Kite Beach and Madinat Jumeirah.

Uber also plans to extend autonomous vehicle services to major commercial and economic districts, including Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Business Bay.

During the initial phase, autonomous vehicles operating in these areas will have an onboard vehicle specialist to monitor operations and support safety and reliability. This will lay the groundwork for the introduction of fully driverless commercial services in the following months, subject to operational readiness and the necessary regulatory approvals.