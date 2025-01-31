UAE:Taxi fares rise for February in this emirate

Photo: WAM

Taxi fares in Ajman are set to increase in February, following a rise in fuel prices, authorities announced on Friday.

After two months of unchanged rates, the fare will increase to Dh1.77 per kilometre, up from Dh1.74 in December and January.

Ajman adjusts its taxi fares in line with fuel prices, which are set every month.

In February, motorists in the UAE will have to pay more for fuel, with a full tank costing about Dh6 to Dh9 higher than last month.

Here are the rates for February: