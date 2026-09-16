UAE records zero traffic deaths on Day 1 of school as 385,700 join accident-free pledge

The UAE recorded zero traffic-related fatalities on the first day of the school year, after 385,700 people took part in the Ministry of Interior's 'Accident-Free Day' pledge this year.

The figures were reviewed by the Federal Traffic Council during its fifth meeting of 2026, chaired by Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harithi, chairman of the council.

The council examined the results of the initiative, which coincided with the first day of the school year, with the ministry saying the day recorded no deaths resulting from traffic accidents.

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Drivers who fulfilled the conditions of the initiative are eligible for a four-point deduction from their traffic record, following their registration and signing of the pledge and compliance with its requirements.

The council also reviewed traffic-fatality indicators for 2026, which showed a decline in the number of deaths, and discussed efforts to strengthen road safety and improve responses to accidents and emergencies.

It also followed up on traffic-awareness initiatives aimed at encouraging greater compliance with road-safety rules.

The meeting was held via video-conference with the participation of council members and representatives of strategic partners.

The 'Accident-Free Day' campaign was launched to coincide with the start of the school year and encourage motorists to adopt safer driving practices, particularly around school areas.

The Ministry of Interior previously urged motorists taking part in the initiative to comply with traffic regulations and avoid behaviours that could put themselves and other road users at risk.

The latest results were announced by the Ministry of Interior on its official social-media channels and reported by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).