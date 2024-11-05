UAE: Warning issued for abandoned vehicles as Abu Dhabi starts 5-day initiative

In a five-day 'my clean vehicle' campaign, Abu Dhabi authorities identified abandoned vehicles and issued warnings. Abandoning cars is an offence punishable by a Dh3,000 fine and vehicle confiscation.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality educated owners about the importance of not leaving vehicles abandoned or covered in dust, and preserving the city's aesthetics.

The campaign sough to instil a culture of social responsibility, and raise community awareness to avoid negative behaviours and practices.