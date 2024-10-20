UAE: Vehicle parts theft drops by 52% in Sharjah since January 2024

There has been a 52 per cent reduction in vehicle parts theft in Sharjah since January 1, 2024 compared to the same period last year, Sharjah Police announced. This improvement is because of the campaign launched on January 1 aimed at monitoring abandoned vehicles across the emirate.

As part of the campaign, authorities identify unattended vehicles and issue warnings to the owners, giving them 24 hours to remove their vehicles from the area before legal action is taken against them. A joint task force, consisting of Sharjah Police and Sharjah City Municipality, conducts regular field inspections to ensure the campaign’s goals are met.

Colonel Youssef Obaid Harmoul, director of the Department of Comprehensive Police Centres under the General Command of the Sharjah Police, explained that this initiative is part of the Sharjah Police's ongoing efforts "to enhance public safety and "curb negative behaviours" in the community.

He further noted that the campaign, carried out in partnership with Sharjah City Municipality, aims to address the problems caused by the prolonged abandonment of vehicles, which are often exploited for criminal activities such as vehicle theft or the illegal dismantling of vehicle parts.